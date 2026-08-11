What They’re Not Telling You About Cyclospora

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Dr. McCullough on the Explosive Diarrhea Outbreak: “Stop Trusting the System to Protect You”



The outbreak of “explosive diarrhea,” caused by a rapidly spreading Cyclospora parasite infection, is worsening by the day. Even more concerning, the state and federal healthcare bureaucracies have no answers to this outbreak.

Writing in his Substack, Dr. McCullough notes:

The CDC has 12,000 employees and a $9 billion budget. The USDA and FDA are supposed to inspect imported produce. None of them caught this before people got sick. None of them got ahead of it after people got sick either.

McCullough’s phrase — “paralysis by analysis” — captures the core problem. These agencies excel at holding meetings and issuing press releases days after the damage is done. What they don’t do is protect Americans in real time.

When asked whether Americans should stop eating lettuce or other produce that could potentially be contaminated, Dr. McCullough responded, “No, but you should stop trusting the system to protect you.”

Dr. McCullough offers specifics on what people can do to stay healthy:

Wash produce thoroughly , but keep in mind that washing has limitations, especially with leafy greens that can absorb contaminated water.

, but keep in mind that washing has limitations, especially with leafy greens that can absorb contaminated water. Have treatment available . Timely treatment is imperative. Dr. McCullough said that the combination antibiotic trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole (Bactrim/Septra) can resolve the infection in about a week, compared with roughly a month of symptoms without treatment. He added that, without treatment, patients may have to rely on an already overburdened healthcare system that is often slow to respond.

. Timely treatment is imperative. Dr. McCullough said that the combination antibiotic trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole (Bactrim/Septra) can resolve the infection in about a week, compared with roughly a month of symptoms without treatment. He added that, without treatment, patients may have to rely on an already overburdened healthcare system that is often slow to respond. Optimize your immune system. Dr. McCullough said a strong immune system is better equipped to handle low-level exposure than one weakened by a poor diet. He recommended immune-support supplements, including The Wellness Company’s Natural Immunity capsules, in combination with Immune Defense Nasal + Throat Sprays, containing xylitol and erythritol to help prevent pathogens from colonizing.

Dr. McCullough makes the critical point that this isn’t really about lettuce, it’s about the institutional failures of our healthcare bureaucracies (again!):

This isn’t really about lettuce. It’s about a public health infrastructure that spends billions preparing for theoretical biothreats while getting pantsed by a protozoan on a salad bar. The solution isn’t to stop eating vegetables — it’s to stop outsourcing your health security to agencies that have repeatedly demonstrated they can’t deliver.

What is Cyclospora

Cyclospora is a parasite that spreads through raw produce and water contaminated with human feces. The infection it causes, known as cyclosporiasis, can trigger a range of symptoms, including the severe diarrhea often described as “explosive diarrhea,” as well as abdominal cramps, fatigue, loss of appetite, low-grade fever, and vomiting.

These symptoms can last up to a month if untreated!

In previous U.S. outbreaks, Cyclospora has been linked to a variety of fresh produce, including raspberries, basil, cilantro, green onions, snow peas, lettuce, mesclun, and salad mixes. Investigations have also associated past outbreaks with blackberries, watercress, mangoes, and prepackaged vegetable trays.

The Treatment

You can try to avoid every single food linked to cyclospora, you can follow all the proper food safety practices, and you can still end up with the infection!

What do you do to keep your family safe and healthy?

The good news is that while the cause of this outbreak is unknown, we do know what the treatment is – trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole – more commonly known as Bactrim.

Bactrim not only treats cyclospora infections but is the recommended treatment for a range of other GI and bacterial infections.

Don’t Wait Until You are Sick

The best time to stock up on medications is before you get sick. Early access to the medications you need allows for prompt treatment to speed up recovery and help reduce visits to urgent care or the emergency room.

How do you stock up on Bactrim? That’s where The Wellness Company comes in!

The Medical Emergency Kit contains an assortment of life-saving prescription medications, including Ivermectin, Amoxicillin, Z-pak and more. The Medical Emergency Kit includes a guidebook to aid in the safe use of these life-saving medications.

This physician-prescribed kit is not available over the counter or at your local pharmacy. After completing your purchase, you’ll fill out a brief medical questionnaire. A licensed physician from The Wellness Company will review your information and prescribe your Medical Emergency Kit.

The Wellness Company Medical Emergency Kit includes:

Trimethoprim-Sulfamethoxazole (generic Bactrim) — 28 tablets

Amoxicillin-Clavulanate (generic Augmentin) — 28 tablets

Azithromycin (generic Z-Pak) — 12 tablets

Doxycycline Hyclate — 60 capsules

Metronidazole (generic Flagyl) — 30 tablets

Ivermectin — 25 compounded capsules

Fluconazole (generic Diflucan) — 2 tablets

Ondansetron (generic Zofran) — 6 tablets

Emergency Medication Guidebook written by The Wellness Company’s Chief Medical Board with instructions for safe use

What people are saying about the Medical Emergency Kit: