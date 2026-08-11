Nolte: Zohran Mamdani’s Rent Advisor Hasn’t Paid Rent in Four Years

Tracy Rosenthal has no official title in communist New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s office. Her informal title is “Rent Advisor,” which is interesting considering the fact that she’s a deadbeat who hails from a wealthy show business family and has not paid her rent in four years.

“A rent-striking, rising-star radical orchestrating the Mamdani administration’s socialist housing agenda is the daughter of a famed music studio owner who recorded rock legends like David Bowie, the Ramones, Blondie, Lou Reed, Sonic Youth, the Foo Fighters, and Coldplay,” reports the New York Post.

The Post adds that “Rosenthal grew up in a trendy $1.7 million NoMad pad with elite access to the music industry — attending the Grammys at least twice with her dad, four-time winner Steven Rosenthal.”

“NoMad” is short for “North of Madison Square Park,” a fashionable Manhattan neighborhood where the median home sale is $2 million.

But now we learn that this deadbeat nepo baby has gotten away with not paying her own $2300 per month rent for FOUR years. After she moved in in 2021, she spotted a cockroach and said “the landlord refused to hire an exterminator, and after finding out the building had more rental units than were legally approved and was facing foreclosure, she organized with the other tenants to eventually stop paying rent.”

She alone stiffed the landlords out of $108,000 and counting.

The original landlord was foreclosed on in 2023, and now the bank is looking to evict Rosenthal and the four other non-payers as “squatters.”

Apparently, she is still living there, not paying her rent.

What in the hell is going on in New York that someone can get away with not paying rent for four years!?

And I’ll tell you something else…

Sure, she might have driven this “evil” landlord into foreclosure, but she and her ilk are hurting everyone in New York. The cost of people not paying their rent is priced into the cost of rent for the rest of us. It has to be made up somewhere and, as always, it is made up on the backs of everyday people.

If you’re a landlord looking to price out what you’ll charge for rent, you will look at your monthly costs (mortgage, salaries, insurance, maintenance, services) to figure out how much money you need to make each month. Then you’ll have to price in the deadbeats like Tracy Rosenthal. That means her deadbeat-ery is passed on to Normal People who do pay their rent.

Tracy Rosenthal is just another spoiled, entitled, vile, extremely selfish leftist cloaking her nihilistic and toxic behavior in the “virtue” of tenant rights.