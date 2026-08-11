Nolte: Ellison to Move Paramount out of California October 1 If Merger Block Continues

If Democrat-run California does not stop blocking the Paramount-Warner Bros. Discovery merger, Paramount CEO David Ellison will begin moving Paramount to a different state as early as October 1.

“David Ellison is eager to reach a swift resolution in the antitrust case filed by 12 states seeking to block the Paramount-Warner Bros. Discovery merger,” according to a report. “And, in a move seemingly aimed at gaining leverage in the showdown, he’s prepared to start moving Paramount out of California as soon as October[.]”

The person standing in the way of a negotiated settlement is California Attorney General Rob Bonta, who, according to Ellison, refuses to even sit down to discuss a resolution. Obviously, Bonta’s hoping to kill the merger through inaction, by simply allowing the merger to die as the expense of waiting piles up to an intolerable number.

This lawfare assault on the merger is entirely political. In the entertainment realm, a merger between the two studios still won’t add up to the market share already enjoyed by companies like Netflix and Disney. Believe it or not, this is all about protecting CNN (part of Warner Bros.) as a propaganda mouthpiece for the Democrat Party. That might sound ridiculous, but Democrats all across the country are terrified that Ellison and Bari Weiss might hold CNN to standards of journalism it presently ignores, like telling the truth and reporting the facts.

Ellison sounds serious, and California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom and his corrupt attorney general had better take him seriously:

Ellison told Paramount senior execs last week that he’s prepared to relocate Paramount (and Warner Bros., too, if the merger successfully closes) if Bonta does not agree to negotiate a settlement in the case, sources confirmed to Variety. Ellison said the company will begin the process of exiting California starting Oct. 1 in the event that such talks have not started, and he told his team the Paramount Skydance board has approved the move.

October 1 is when the financial pain of Bonta’s stall tactic begins for Ellison. What’s called a “ticking fee” starts on October 1, where he is contractually required to pay the Warner Bros.-Discover board $7 million per day.

There is no downside for Ellison moving out of the shit hole that was once the Golden State. Plenty of other states would be happy to have him — states with lower taxes, fewer regulations, and not undermined by degenerate Democrat politicians importing the Third World.

What would be especially satisfying is if Ellison moved Paramount to, say, Texas or Florida and then got the merger approved, so he then moved Warner Bros. Discovery out of California, as well. Paramount employs 17,600, and Warner Bros. employs 35,500.

That’s about 53,000 people Ellison would be liberating from the fascist State of California so that they could discover the pleasures of clean air and water, safe streets, lower taxes, better schools, and cheaper housing. Hopefully, the don’t bring their retarded voting patterns with them.

And maybe, just maybe, if we move these studios to a place where Normal People live, movies and TV will improve.