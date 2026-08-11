Jasmine Crockett on ‘Kimmel’: Mitch McConnell Is ‘Dead,’ ‘Vote for a Democrat’ if You Want to ‘See Some Arrests’

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, with guest host Anthony Anderson, and said Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is “dead,” Congress is full of “murderers” and “rapists,” called President Donald Trump a “scammer,” and was given a three-minute runway to sale the audience on why they need to “vote for a Democrat” in the midterm elections if they want to “see some arrests.”

“Mitch McConnell, dead or alive? Or somewhere in between? Just going to play this game,” Anderson asked Crockett.

“So my theory is that like maybe even half of the Senate is already dead any way. I’m just saying,” Crockett replied, adding “So, I’m going with dead.”

Asked if she’s met more crooks as a defense attorney or in Congress, Crockett said “Definitely Congress. Okay. Like no question about it.”

“And I’ve dealt with like murderers, you know, child rapists, and clearly we got a lot we got a lot of them,” Crockett continued.

Moments later, Anderson asked Crockett why the midterm elections are so important. Crockett was given nearly three minutes to bash Republicans and coax the studio and viewing audience into voting for Democrats.

“So like for sure, whether it’s the reflecting pool and all that nonsense. Like the American people are tired and they’re just looking for someone that’s going to focus on them and make sure that education is a real possibility for their kiddos,” Crockett said. “Make sure that housing is affordable and something that you don’t have to, you know, turn 50 years old before you can buy your first home, right? And that jobs are available and paying well as well as protecting workers.”

“So, these midterms matter because if you want to stop some of the harm from being inflicted, it’s going to take at least having a house and a senate that can fight against that,” she continued. “But if you want to start some investigations and actually see some arrest, maybe or at least us subpoenaing the information that we need as it relates to the Epstein files or anything else, right, you need to vote for a Democrat.”

Crockett said her post-politics career could include a reality TV show or a return to the courtroom but she’ll continue to use her PAC to get Democrat candidates selected.

Jerome Hudson is Breitbart News Entertainment Editor and author of the book 50 Things They Don’t Want You to Know About Trump. Order your copy today. Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter and instagram@jeromeehudson