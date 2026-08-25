Watch: El-Sayed Asks FNC’s Watters if He Is Circumcised

Monday, during his appearance on FNC’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed asked host Jesse Watters if he was circumcized during a discussion about sex changes for minors.

Partial transcript as follows:

WATTERS: Sex changes for minors. Do you support that?

EL-SAYED: Look, you know, I remember having great conversations with my conservative friends about right to try legislation. The idea that the government shouldn’t tell you what kind of health care you should have. I just think the government shouldn’t tell you what kind of healthcare you should have, and if you’re a minor, it is between you, your doctor and your parents.

WATTERS: You want to try on kids?

EL-SAYED: Now, if you disagree with that, if you disagree with that, if you disagree that healthcare decisions need to be made by a doctor and their parents and a patient, then I just we think we agree to disagree.

But you know, you want to put government inside a clinic or a hospital —

WATTERS: So Abdul, you’re a doctor —

EL-SAYED: — selectively.

I am.

WATTERS: So you think it’s okay for a parent to slash his kid’s ding-a-ling off? You think that’s okay?

EL-SAYED: I mean, do you — so do you really want to have this conversation? Are you circumcised?

WATTERS: Yes, yes, But I mean, that’s a personal question, Doctor.

EL-SAYED: So you probably should want to move on. You probably should want to move on.

WATTERS: A circumcision is different than castration.

EL-SAYED: I think it’s a problem. It’s a problem that you think that you get to decide what happens between a parent, a doctor, and a patient. And I’m just saying that yes, circumcision is surgery on a kid’s ding-a-ling. So if you really want to bring that up, you can. I just think you guys are really selective about the way you talk about these things.

WATTERS: Abdul, Michigan is not going for that. That is sick stuff.