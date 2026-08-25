Trump ‘Giving Serious Consideration’ to Renaming Lake Ontario as Cross-Border Trade Wars Roll On

The prospect of Lake Ontario being renamed “Lake America” was flagged Tuesday morning by President Donald Trump as the U.S. cross-border trade war with Canada rolls on.

Trump used Truth Social to flag the possible change in nomenclature:

“The United States is giving serious consideration to changing the name of Lake Ontario to Lake America in that we don’t expect to doing much business with Ontario any longer,” the president wrote on Truth Social. “Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

The proposal harkens back to the Republican president’s action last year by executive order to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.

Trump has already threatened to hike U.S. tariffs on automobiles originating in Canada as the trade war between the two neighbours shows no sign of abating.

Trump said Monday he will increase tariffs on Canadian cars and trucks, as well as auto parts, from 25 percent to 50 percent as of 1 January, as Breitbart News reported.

It comes after U.S.-Canada trade talks collapsed late last week, with each side accusing the other of making unreasonable last-minute demands.

Ontario is Canada’s most populous province and is home to the country’s auto industry.

More to come…