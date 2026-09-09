Schiff: ‘I Don’t Know How’ to End Iran War, But Need to ‘End’ It

During an interview aired on Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Story Is,” Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) responded to a question on what he would do with the war in Iran by saying, “How do we get out of this? Well, I don’t know how the president cleans up his mess, but I do know we need to bring an end to this, because it’s just going to continue to cause more suffering, more loss of American servicemembers’ lives.”

Host Elex Michaelson asked, “I know you don’t like what we did so far, but we’re here. So, what do we do now? How do we make the best of this situation and get out of this war to try to bring costs down?”

Schiff responded, “Well, that’s hugely difficult, because the president went into this without much thought. I think he expected this would be like Venezuela, he would go in and grab or kill the leader of Iran, and there would be some kind of ability to govern Iran at a distance. But Iran is not Venezuela and Venezuela is not Iran. And now there’s this quagmire, seven months in, 18 servicemembers killed, prices going through the roof with no end in sight. How do we get out of this? Well, I don’t know how the president cleans up his mess, but I do know we need to bring an end to this, because it’s just going to continue to cause more suffering, more loss of American servicemembers’ lives.”

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