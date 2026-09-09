Stephen Moore: I’d Give Economy a B, It’s Good, Not Great

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “The Jesse Kelly Show,” former Trump Economic Adviser Stephen Moore said that we have an economy that is “not a great economy. It’s a good economy.” And he would give the state of the economy a B. Moore also said “people are still angry about high prices. I am.”

In response to a question on why Trump has poor poll numbers on the economy, Moore said, “So, I think there are a couple of [reasons]: First of all, it’s a strong economy. It’s not a great economy. It’s a good economy. And — because people are still angry about high prices. I am. I just paid $4.25 a gallon to fill up. So, I don’t like doing that. But we are, by far, the best economy in the world.”

He added that “people are angry, because of high gas prices, which leads to high food prices, transportation, manufacturing. We’ve got to get that oil price down. It will happen.”

Moore added, “I’m going to give it a B, not an A, but a B.”

Moore also predicted that Fed Chairman Kevin Warsh “will bring the inflation rate down. But until it comes down, people are going to still be angry because groceries cost a lot.” He also said that inflation is lower than it was under the Biden administration.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett