Booker: Trump ‘Has Really Been a Disastrous Failure as a President’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “All In,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) said President Donald Trump “has really been a disastrous failure as a president.”

Booker said, “I want people to understand that we are winning most of our cases to stop Donald Trump from subverting the election, case after case. We’re winning this one at the Supreme Court level. And then what does Donald Trump do? He goes back to another scheme to try to somehow cheat in these elections. This is what the whole mid-decade redistricting was all about, that you talked about earlier in your show, trying to change maps in the middle of a decade, something that’s not done, in order to gain an advantage, we have to keep checkmating him every time he moves a piece to try to subvert this. But again, we have to be prepared to mobilize the biggest election turnout we’ve ever seen. That’s the best way to get over this.”

He added, “It’s actually time to roll up your sleeves. We can fight against these officials schemes and efforts to thwart our democracy by working like hell between now and 49 days from now, to making sure we get more people out to vote, have more strategies to get the turnout up, and to again keep the focus on what he doesn’t want to keep the focus on—a president who’s raising the cost of our fuel, who’s raising the cost of our living, who’s raising the cost of our healthcare, and has really been a disastrous failure as a president.”

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