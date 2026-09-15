GOP Rep. Steube Likens AI Fearmongering to Y2K Scare

During an appearance on Fox Business Network’s “The Evening Edit,” Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) pushed back against Democrats’ overtures to regulate artificial intelligence (AI), citing fears about the technology.

He likened it to the sense of fear generated during the Y2K scare decades earlier.

“[W]hat this reminds me a lot of is the year 2000,” he said. “Remember all the reports that the world was going to end because the computers were going to switch over to zero-zero-zero and we weren’t going to have power, and we weren’t going to have infrastructure, and the military was going to shut down. It reminds me a lot about that.”

“So I think we should get out of the fearmongering and know that we’re not going to govern by fear in the United States Congress,” Steube continued. “We are going to govern by common sense and good policy, and the president has made it very clear politically where he stands on this issue. So, Congress, even trying to act on this, the President is not going to sign any bill that Congress may pass in the next three months as we go into the midterms, so I think we need to be focused on National Security first and ensure that we win the AI race as it relates to China.”

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