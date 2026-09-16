GOP Rep. Fallon: I See Iran War Being Resolved in 2027

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “The Bottom Line,” Rep. Pat Fallon (R-TX) said that he sees the timeframe for a resolution of the Iran War being in months, not years and predicted that there will be a resolution in 2027.

Fallon stated, [relevant remarks begin around 3:10] “Going forward and moving forward, I do think that we’re going to see a resolution within — it’ll be a months, not a years thing. I’m very, very — I firmly believe that.”

He continued, “I sit on the Intel. Committee, I sit on the Armed Services Committee. And I can tell you, just from broad strokes, I do see a resolution in 2027.”

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