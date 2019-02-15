Police Officers Among Multiple Wounded in Chicago Factory Shooting

Multiple people were wounded, including police officers, during a shooting in a Chicago factory Friday.

CNN reports that incident occurred at the Henry Pratt Company.

The Daily Herald reports that civilians and four Aurora police officers were wounded.

