DumpStarbucks Gains Steam After AZ Store Kicks Out Police Officers

The hashtag #DumpStarbucks has gained steam on social media after a Tempe, Arizona, location kicked a group of police officers out of the store last week.

As Breitbart News reported, the Tempe Officers Association tweeted out its dismay on July 5 after the coffee house told the officers to leave because another customer said they “didn’t feel safe” with the officers in the store.

“Don’t appreciate @Starbucks asking our #Tempe cops to leave your establishment on the #4thofjuly2019. Several of those cops are #veterans who fought for this country! #ZeroRespect,” the organization tweeted

Don't appreciate @Starbucks asking our #Tempe cops to leave your establishment on the #4thofjuly2019. Several of those cops are #veterans who fought for this country! #ZeroRespect pic.twitter.com/oGaDKhlYX3 — Tempe Officers Association (@ToaAz) July 5, 2019

After many national news outlets picked up the story, the #DumpStarbucks hashtag began trending as thousands of people began expressing their support of the folks in the Thin Blue Line.

“Many agreed, with Grammy-winning vocalist Kaya Jones tweeting under the hashtag: ‘If you feel unsafe around cops you’re a criminal,'” the Daily Mail wrote.

If you feel unsafe around cops you’re a criminal! @Starbucks #DumpStarbucks — Kaya Jones (@KayaJones) July 6, 2019

Another Twitter user wrote, “Thank You, Police Officers, For Keeping America Safe.”

Others agreed that Starbucks has a problem:

Apparently, #DumpStarbucks was the result of one rogue barista who said customers felt unsafe with police there and did not appear to be due to any legitimate complaint. Perhaps Starbucks needs to shut down again for more sensitivity training? — Ashley Rae Goldenberg (@Communism_Kills) July 7, 2019

To the AMAZING Police Officers that were asked to leave @Starbucks because they made some ungrateful snowflakes feel “unsafe”🏼‍♂️ Hit me up and I will hook you up with the guys at @blckriflecoffee AMERICA’S COFFEE!! RT if you love our Police!!#DumpStarbucks — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) July 6, 2019

Man, I wanted a coffee this morning, but I'm not supporting a company that doesn't support the people who sacrifice their safety for ours. #DumpStarbucks — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) July 6, 2019

#DumpStarbucks is only the beginning to support our Blue brothers and sisters. You don't ask 5 paying customers to leave to appease 1 snowflake. That's stupid. More to this story for sure. pic.twitter.com/TQQvCqa0dc — Elizabeth Kilbride (@ElizKIlbride) July 7, 2019

I mean, if homeless people are using heroin in Starbucks' bathrooms, I guess they're going to feel unsafe around cops. cc: #DumpStarbucks pic.twitter.com/SroaEyaL9R — Ashley Rae Goldenberg (@Communism_Kills) July 6, 2019

#DumpStarbucks

I'm down with this cause. Businesses that take ANY political stance do harm to half their customers. You can get a good cup of coffee anywhere. Starbucks makes me uncomfortable now. — WRE_II (@realbudevans) July 7, 2019

However, some alleged there have been two recent, high profile cases of questionable actions by Tempe police officers.

In one case from January, a Tempe officer shot and killed 14-year-old Antonio Arce who was running away from officers when shot. The boy was later found to have a BB gun on his body. And in another case, an officer held an entire family at gunpoint when their little daughter walked out of a store with a doll that was not paid for.

That in mind, some sided with the unnamed customer who felt “unsafe” around police officers:

So apparently the supporters of #DumpStarbucks won’t grasp the concept (OUTSIDE OF THEIR OWN PRIVILEGE) there is fear from many, soon as a cop is visible. Kids are reacting in fear (or studies prove levels of PTSD) just as a soldier from war oversees. Tap into reality for once 😒 — Lex (@Up2Lex) July 7, 2019

#DumpStarbucks is trending because police officers make people feel unsafe… instead of shifting the blame and issue to a coffee company maybe police officers need to examine WHY PEOPLE FEEL UNSAFE NEAR POLICE‼️‼️‼️ — demi lovato 😌💞💯 (@LOCODEMI) July 7, 2019

in regards to the whole #DumpStarbucks issue, the fact that the presence of police officers makes people feel unsafe, when their job is to do the exact opposite, is more important than what’s being focused on — tese (@_tesee) July 7, 2019

Why does nobody ask WHY those people felt uncomfortable?

Perhaps it’s a history of racial profiling and police brutality in Arizona. #DumpStarbucks — alex vasquez (@alexvasqueer) July 7, 2019

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.