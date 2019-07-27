A dead newborn was found in a trash can inside the restroom of an Applebee’s restaurant in Irving, Texas, on Friday afternoon.

Reports said police received a call regarding an unconscious person Friday around 4:45 p.m. at the Applebee’s on North Beltline Road where they found the body laid inside a trash can. Authorities have not revealed the baby’s gender to the public.

Officials said they believe the mother gave birth inside the restroom, then exited the restaurant. Employees cleaning the restaurant reportedly found the child 30 minutes after she left.

The Irving Police Department tweeted a media release on Friday, asking anyone with information about the mother’s whereabouts to contact authorities.

“Investigators are working leads at this time and the investigation is progressing. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Irving Police Department,” the department wrote.

Breitbart News reported a similar instance on Thursday regarding a one-day-old boy found on a doorstep at the Willow Key Apartment complex in Orlando, Florida, on July 20.

Resident Graciela Izaguirre said that at first, she was not sure what was going on when she heard the child crying outside of her door.

“I just open the door and go outside, and I honestly thought it was a joke, for like the first two seconds, because I saw a baby on the floor,” she said. “He was wrapped up in a T-shirt, like a polo shirt, and he was just on the floor crying. Nobody was around.”

Residents found a note supposedly written by the child’s mother and left at the scene; it explained why she had to leave her son.

“Born at 5:45pm yesterday, July 19, 2019. I had him in the bathroom alone,” the note said. “His dad tried to kill us. Please keep him secret and take him to a hospital. Dad a very dangerous man. I’m so sorry. I tried to feed him and clean him as much as I could.”

Local authorities took the opportunity to remind residents of the Safe Haven Law that allows anyone unable to care for a child seven days old or younger to be taken to a hospital or fire station, with no repercussions.