The warden of the prison where Jeffrey Epstein was held has been temporarily reassigned, the Department of Justice (DOJ) ordered Tuesday.

Reports also stated that two members of the staff assigned to Epstein’s unit have been placed on administrative leave from the Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC), DOJ spokesperson Kerri Kupec said on Tuesday.

“Additional actions may be taken as the circumstances warrant,” she commented.

The MCC’s warden, Shirley Skipper-Scott, will be replaced by James Petrucci, warden of the federal prison in Otisville, New York. Skipper-Scott has reportedly been transferred to the Bureau of Prison’s Northeast Regional Office, pending the outcome of two investigations.

On Monday, Breitbart News reported that agents with the FBI raided Epstein’s private residence known as “pedophile island” in the Caribbean.

The report stated that the alleged victims of Epstein said the island was used as a place for sex with underage girls, along with Epstein’s homes in Manhattan and Palm Beach.

An anonymous witness who saw the agents arrive at the island said when he looked further, he saw the FBI logo on their shirts.

“It didn’t take long for us to realize they must be conducting a raid on Epstein’s house,” the witness commented.

Breitbart News reported that Epstein was found dead in his cell on Saturday morning after an alleged suicide. Later reports said he used a bedsheet tied to the top of the cell’s bunk bed to hang himself as he knelt toward the floor.

Epstein had been removed from suicide watch in July per his lawyer’s request, reports said. Additionally, two of Epstein’s lawyers, Jeffrey Schantz and Darren Indyke, recently hired their own criminal defense attorneys to represent them in the wake of the sex offender’s death.

The New York Times reported that both Schantz and Indyke were “involved with some of his trusts and other entities in New York and in the Virgin Islands.”