A Florida couple allegedly started having sex in the back of a police car after being arrested for driving drunk on their bicycles near Fernandina Beach.

Reports said a deputy stopped Aaron Thomas, 31, and Megan Mondanaro, 35, around 11:40 p.m. on Friday in Nassau County when he spotted them riding their bicycles in the dark. The pair were also almost hit by a car as they rode along.

The deputy said that after he noticed both individuals smelled like alcohol and had bloodshot eyes, he arrested them and placed them in the back seat of his patrol car.

“While I was outside of my patrol vehicle, Megan and Aaron took their clothes off and started to have sex. When I opened up the door to stop them, Aaron was naked and Megan had her pants down,” the deputy wrote in the arrest report.

When the he tried to separate the two, Thomas escaped from his grasp and ran away across a parking lot, holding his cuffed hands in front of him. However, he was caught hiding behind a Cold Stone Creamery a short time later, the New York Post reported.

Thomas had previously served 46 days in jail for assaulting a police officer. Additionally, Mondanaro had recently served 60 days in jail for a parole violation.

Criminal records regarding the couple’s recent arrest stated:

Mondanaro was booked for DUI, exposure of sex organs, unnatural and lascivious act and resisting arrest. Thomas faces charges of threat against a public official, lewd or lascivious exhibition in presence of an employee, theft, DUI, exposure of sex organs, unnatural and lascivious act, threat against a public official, attempted escape and resisting arrest.

While Thomas was held without bail, Mondanaro’s bond was set at $12,508. Authorities said Thomas was also charged with theft for running off with the officer’s handcuffs.