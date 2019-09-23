Registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was allowed 90 visits with one of his underage rape victims during his 2008 incarceration in Palm Beach, Florida, reports said.

Documents from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office recorded that Epstein met with Nadia Marcinkova at the prison, according to the Daily Mail.

The report stated:

Marcinkova, whose name is recorded as Nadia Marcorkona on the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office visitation authorization log, was born on February 21, 1985 according to officials, despite having been born in 1986 according to almost all reports. This means that Marcinkova would have been 16 or at most 17 when she was forced to have sex with other underage girls and Epstein himself, all of which was described in some detail by one victim in her interview with the Palm Beach Police Department.

“That interview was later included in the Palm Beach Police report on Epstein, meaning that officials would have been aware that Epstein had raped and sexually assaulted Marcinkova much like his countless other victims,” the report concluded.

On August 16, Breitbart News reported that an anonymous attorney claimed Epstein spent hours inside his Manhattan jail cell with an unidentified woman on the day after he was removed from suicide watch.

“The optics were startling,” the attorney said. “Because she was young. And pretty.”

The attorney also speculated that the woman could have been a member of Epstein’s legal team. However, he noted, “I think she was there just to babysit him, and keep him out of his cell, and just keep him company for eight hours a day. Which is not supposed to be the way it works.”

On Saturday, Breitbart News reported that several of Epstein’s victims claimed the deceased financier paid doctors to keep them medicated.

“There were doctors and psychiatrists and gynecologist visits,” said Virginia Giuffre, whom Epstein recruited when she was a 16-year-old girl.

“There were dentists who whitened our teeth. There was a doctor who gave me Xanax. What doctor in their right mind, who is supposed to protect their patients, gives girls and young women Xanax?” she concluded.

Sarah Ransome, a South African native who was trafficked by Epstein and his former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, when she was 22-years-old, told the Miami Herald that Epstein was constantly surrounded by young women.

“And these weren’t normal girls. You could see it in our faces. … We were damaged, we were medicated. How can you sit in front of a group of girls with Jeffrey and say ‘we just didn’t know it’? You had to know,” she concluded.