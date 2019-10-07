A pilot in South Africa is dead and one passenger is injured after their plane crashed into a home located in a residential neighborhood, police said Monday.

The aircraft skidded upon landing between two houses in Vryburg— a town located 243 miles south of Johannesburg— before smashing into the wall of a house Sunday, the South African Police Service announced Monday.

Police say the 30-year-old pilot died on impact, but has not yet been identified. The injured passenger was transported to a local hospital and is currently recovering there, the South African reported.

None of the residents of the affected homes suffered injuries, but residents were forced to evacuate the premises while authorities cleaned up the wreckage, police said.

It is unclear what caused the crash. The aircraft was believed to be on its way to Pretoria, News 24 South Africa reported.

Investigators with the Civil Aviation Authority and the South African Police Service are investigating the incident as a “culpable homicide.”