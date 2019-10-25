Pornographic Videos of Missing Florida Teen Lead to Suspect’s Arrest

Pornographic photos and videos of a missing teenage girl that were posted online have led to a suspect’s arrest in Davie, Florida.

Thirty-year-old Christopher Johnson was taken into custody Wednesday after the girl’s mother told police she found sexually explicit material of her daughter, who had been missing since December, posted on the internet.

Investigators said they found about 60 pornographic videos of the 15-year-old on Periscope, Pornhub, Modelhub, and Snapchat, according to the Sun-Sentinel.

Detective Adam Granit wrote in the report that the girl “is either fully nude (or) topless in all videos and performs oral sex and sexual intercourse in at least two of the videos.”

The footage showed the girl with a bald man whom police said a 7-11 convenience store clerk recognized as the man the teenager was with in February.

The clerk called authorities after she tried to cover her face while inside the store, and said the two got into a Dodge Challenger with another man and left the area.

Police said after another witness saw the individuals at a second 7-11 in Davie months later, they were able to track the vehicle’s tags and locate Johnson’s residence.

When detectives interviewed Johnson at his apartment in the 8100 block of Southwest 24th Court, he denied ever having sex with the girl.

However, police said they found paperwork for an abortion clinic inside the dwelling, and that the victim claimed Johnson took her there to have an abortion after he allegedly impregnated her.

The suspect is being held at the Broward Main Jail in Fort Lauderdale on a felony charge of lewd or lascivious battery on a victim between 12 and 16-years-old, according to the Sun-Sentinel.

A judge set Johnson’s bail at $75,000.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) website stated that child pornography is a scourge on society, adding that “those who engage in the production and distribution of child pornography come from all walks of life and represent varied ages, races, occupations, and education levels.”

“Typically, their crimes are carried out on the so-called dark web—where they can remain anonymous—and their actions are unknown to spouses, families, and associates,” the agency concluded.