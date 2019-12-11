Several reports have identified Tuesday’s Jersey City attackers as David Anderson and Francine Graham.

NBC 4 New York reports that multiple law enforcement sources indicate Anderson and Graham were the alleged shooters.

Moreover, the local station reports Anderson (pictured) “was a one-time follower of the Black Hebrew Israelite movement, a group whose members believe they are descendants of the ancient Israelites and may adhere to both Christian and Judaic beliefs.”

On December 10, 2019, Breitbart News reported that Detective Joseph Seals and three civilians were killed in the Jersey City attack. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that two additional officers and a civilian were wounded but stable.

The attack began at a cemetery, then ended up in a Jewish grocery store, from which the attackers took part in an hours-long shootout with police, who ultimately killed the two suspects. Hours after the attack, Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop indicated the preliminary investigation into the shootout indicated “the active shooters targeted the location they attacked.” He noted that the community should be prepared to see a bolstered police presence “in the days/weeks ahead.”

DNYUZ reports that one of the two perpetrators of the attack “had [allegedly] published anti-Semitic and anti-police posts online and investigators believe the attack was motivated by those sentiments.”

