Three suspects were charged with murder Monday after a security guard was killed at a Family Dollar store in Flint, Michigan, last week.

Friday, 43-year-old security guard Calvin Munerlyn was shot and killed at the store located on 5th Avenue following an argument with 45-year-old suspect Sharmel Teague, according to the Detroit Free Press.

The report continued:

Officials said Sharmel Teague and her daughter went to the Family Dollar on East 5th Avenue about 1:40 p.m. on Friday. Security footage showed Munerlyn and Teague got into a verbal altercation after he told the woman that her daughter needed a face mask to enter the store. Teague began to yell and spit at Munerlyn, who asked her to leave the store and instructed a cashier not to serve her.

Security footage showed the two women driving away in a red GMC Envoy. However, the same vehicle returned 20 minutes later at 2:15 p.m., according to Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton.

“Two suspects, Larry Teague, Sharmel Teague’s husband, and Ramonyea Bishop, her son, entered the store. Larry Teague confronted the security guard about disrespecting his wife and Bishop fatally shot him in the back of the head,” the article said, adding that the suspects then fled the scene.

When police arrived, they found the security guard unconscious and bleeding and transported him to Hurley Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Later, authorities took Sharmel Teague into custody but said they were still working to locate Larry Teague and Bishop, who were considered armed and dangerous.

Teague’s daughter was not identified or charged in the case, according to CBS News.

“The death of Calvin Munerlyn is senseless and tragic and those responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent under the law,” Leyton said Monday.

“From all indications, Mr. Munerlyn was simply doing his job in upholding the governor’s executive order related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” he continued.

Following the shooting, Flint District 1 Commissioner Bryant Nolden called Munerlyn, who was a father to nine children, a “great guy.”

“This was extremely senseless over a mask. We need to stop the senseless violence in the community. This was totally uncalled for, he didn’t bother a soul. All he wanted to do was take care of his family and he always had his kids with him,” Nolden recalled.

“This is a real loss for this community and really it’s a big loss for me as an individual,” he concluded.