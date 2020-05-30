Chicago Raises Downtown Bridges to Slow Riots

Chicago River Bridge
Kristina D.C. Hoeppner/Flickr
Robert Kraychik

Chicago authorities raised the city’s iconic river bridges in the city’s downtown loop during protests and riots on Saturday to slow the flow of people walking into the city.

Photos and videos of the event were shared on Twitter. The bascule bridges seen below link downtown Chicago across an east-west segment of the Chicago River connecting to the city’s coast on Lake Michigan.

Chicago’s local CBS affiliate reported, “After a standoff ensued between police and protesters on the Wabash Avenue Bridge outside Trump Tower, other Chicago River bridges were raised to prevent the same from happening elsewhere.”

Tyler LaRiviere of the Chicago Sun Times shared a video of demonstrators congregating on one of Chicago’s downtown bridges.

The Chicago Sun Times reported that city authorities enacting a downtown parking ban and canceled most public transportation services to the area during the afternoon and evening. It also described the size of Saturday’s crowds as larger then the previous days’ demonstrations and riots.

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said approximately 108 arrests had been made.

