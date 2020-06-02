A man caught allegedly trying to break into a store in Memphis, Tennessee, on Monday reportedly told police he was exercising his “freedom of rights.”
A Sam’s Club employee informed authorities that he was near an exit at the store located on Covington Way when he observed suspect Kadarius Douglas, according to WREG.
“Douglas had allegedly smashed through the first exterior exit door and was trying to break through the interior one when he saw the employee and took off,” the report noted.
Police said they found a brick near the smashed door and when they approached Douglas, he had a piece of a brick in his hand.
However, the suspect reportedly told the officers that it was his “freedom of rights to break into the Sam’s Club.”
The officers then arrested Douglas and charged him with burglary and vandalism.
Sunday night and into Monday morning, protests and riots over the death of George Floyd escalated in Memphis and many businesses had their windows smashed, according to Fox 13.
The report continued:
As protesters began marching, police helicopters began circling the Downtown area. Protesters marched to the Arkansas bridge, where police wearing riot gear blocked the area. Police demanded protesters to stop. Chants echoed across Memphis: “This is what democracy looks like.”
To keep the peace, Mayor Jim Strickland instituted a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew on Monday afternoon.
Earlier today in an effort to help keep things peaceful, I announced that starting tonight, I will be instituting a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew. For more from today's update, click below. https://t.co/OxnGz8rn8r pic.twitter.com/B1cijDp4n8
— Mayor Jim Strickland (@MayorMemphis) June 1, 2020
“We will continue the curfew as long as necessary. What this means is if you’re out during these hours, you can be arrested with the exception of essential workers and those experiencing a medical emergency,” the mayor’s announcement read.
At the White House on Monday, President Trump vowed to end the riots that swept across the nation following Floyd’s death on May 25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
“The biggest victims of the rioting are peace-loving citizens in our poorest communities, and as their President, I will fight to keep them safe. I will fight to protect you. I am your President of law and order, and an ally of all peaceful protesters,” he said.
