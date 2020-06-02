A man caught allegedly trying to break into a store in Memphis, Tennessee, on Monday reportedly told police he was exercising his “freedom of rights.”

A Sam’s Club employee informed authorities that he was near an exit at the store located on Covington Way when he observed suspect Kadarius Douglas, according to WREG.

“Douglas had allegedly smashed through the first exterior exit door and was trying to break through the interior one when he saw the employee and took off,” the report noted.

Police said they found a brick near the smashed door and when they approached Douglas, he had a piece of a brick in his hand.

However, the suspect reportedly told the officers that it was his “freedom of rights to break into the Sam’s Club.”

The officers then arrested Douglas and charged him with burglary and vandalism.

Sunday night and into Monday morning, protests and riots over the death of George Floyd escalated in Memphis and many businesses had their windows smashed, according to Fox 13.

The report continued: