Police Arrest Wanted Georgia Man Who Taunted Them in TikTok Video

Police arrested a wanted man Friday after he dared law enforcement in Troup County, Georgia, to come and get him in a viral TikTok video.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) arrested seven people in June at the Main Street Pub in LaGrange. All arrests were linked to drug offenses at the establishment, according to WSB-TV.

However, there was still one suspect outstanding in the investigation.

“William Reeves Durga, 21, was wanted for sale of cocaine and use of a communication facility during the commission of a felony, according to the GBI. Police posted Durga’s photo on Facebook on July 2,” the report said.

Once he saw the post, Durga shared the image in a TikTok video that showed him dancing in front of it with a caption that read, “Come and get me bi**h.”

The post went viral and garnered nearly 4 million views.

Last week, the public responded to law enforcement’s request for help in locating Durga by sharing the link to his TikTok video on the department’s Facebook page.

“He posted a video with the app tiktok regarding this. His tiktok is @lildvrtyy,” one user commented.

However, some people accused others of “snitching” on Durga by pointing authorities to the video.

“The dude snitched on himself. Only an idiot would get on social media while running from the police. He deserves what he gets,” another user wrote.

In an updated press release on Friday, the GBI gave further details regarding the suspect’s arrest:

The GBI West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office, LaGrange Police Department,and the Troup County Sheriff’s Office arrested William Reeves Durga, 21, of Hamilton, GA for sale of cocaine and use of a communication facility during the commission of a felony.

“Police would like to thank the public for assistance which lead to the arrest of Durga. Additional arrests are pending,” the release concluded.