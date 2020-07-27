WATCH: Hundreds of Teens Cause Chaos at Memphis Putt-Putt

Teenagers at the Putt-Putt Golf & Games in Memphis, Tennessee, became violent Saturday when the business decided to close early.

“According to an MPD report, the incident happened around 7:30 after 300 to 400 teenagers were dropped off by parents unsupervised before one of them threw a firework at the group causing a stampede,” Local 24 reported.

The business decided to close up early because of it and said it could not issue refunds at the time, which angered some of the teenagers.

Video footage showed a teenage girl in a white shirt push a plexiglass barrier off the counter, then pick up an object from the floor and throw it as employees watched in disbelief.

She then threw another plexiglass barrier, knocked over a computer, and also picked up two heavy belt barriers and tossed them over the counter as well.

“The general manager said there was surprisingly minor damage and no one was hurt, but they are looking for who did this to hold them accountable,” the Local 24 article said.

“In the MPD report, it was noted that Putt-Putt declined a report for damages. However, a 13-year-old boy was issued a juvenile summons for disorderly conduct,” the outlet continued.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, the Golf and Games Family Park said it had never experienced anything like the incident during its 57 years of business:

“Going forward, all minors must be accompanied by their parent or guardian while at Golf and Games. Anyone that is left unattended will be asked to leave,” the post read, adding that it had always tried to be the area’s locally-owned place for family entertainment.

“And we will always welcome those who choose to share their family experiences with us. We look forward to serving you soon,” the post noted.

Facebook users expressed their concern for the business and said the teens should be held accountable for their actions.

“So sorry for what happened and to the employees and customers that were there last night… My grandfather Mr. Stanley worked there for so many years and Putt Putt means a lot to my family,” one person wrote.

“That shouldn’t have never [sic] happened. And my son will always get mad when I tell him no…. kids need to be responsible and respectful with that freedom. Showing out for their friends will not end well,” another user commented.