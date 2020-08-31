Police: Alabama Man Shot Dead for Taking Too Long to Cross Street

A man was shot dead last week in Alabama for taking too long to cross the street, police said.

“The victim, 29-year-old Johnarian Travez Allen, was shot eight times around 7:45 p.m. Thursday in Union Springs, a small town in Bullock County about 45 miles southeast of Montgomery,” WSFA reported.

There was no known history between the two men, the outlet said.

When officers responded to the scene at a gas station located on Underwood Avenue, the shooter, identified as 22-year-old Jeremiah Wesley Penn, had already fled.

However, he drove a few miles away, where he found his friend, Bullock County Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt. Chad Faulkner, turned himself in, and reportedly confessed.

Penn had pulled up in his vehicle as Allen walked near the gas station, and following a verbal altercation, Penn shot him eight times, according to Union Springs Police Chief Danny Jackson.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, ABC 3340 reported.

“When you put a gun in a coward’s hand, this is the result you’re gonna get,” Chief Jackson told WSFA.

The department detailed the events on its Facebook page:

Faulker said the incident was “the kind of thing you don’t even see in the movies,” adding that Penn told him, “I just shot someone.”

“I asked him where, you know, what was going on, and he said somebody was messing with him and he just shot them,” the deputy recalled.

Faulker drove Penn to the sheriff’s department where he told officers what happened.

“He said he did it and I don’t know any reason why he did it,” said Chief Jackson.

Following the shooting, investigators found 13 shell casings on the ground at the scene, according to WFSA.

“Penn is being held on a capital murder charge in the Bullock County Jail,” the report concluded.