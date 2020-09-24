WATCH: Black Police Officer Stands Up to Racist Taunts by Breonna Taylor Protesters

A black member of the Los Angeles Police Department stood stoically as masked protesters taunted him on Wednesday night, some using racial slurs, during a demonstration against the grand jury decision in the Breonna Taylor case in Louisville, Kentucky.

LOS ANGELES: Agitators yell slurs at black police officer. pic.twitter.com/Eff67JtQk2 — Tomas Morales (@TomasMorales_iv) September 24, 2020

A grand jury indicted one officer for wanton endangerment, but declined to indict any officers directly in Taylor’s death, because they were fired upon by Taylor’s boyfriend after they knocked on the door of his apartment to serve a search warrant. At least one witness had been able to corroborate officers’ account that they identified themselves as police.

Protests and rioting broke out in Los Angeles, as elsewhere in the nation.

The Los Angeles Times reported:

Several hundred people gathered Wednesday evening in downtown Los Angeles to demand the ouster of Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey, but the protest was turbocharged by an outpouring of anger that only one of three Louisville, Ky., police officers involved in the shooting of Breonna Taylor will face criminal charges — and none for killing her. … Residents peering out of upper story windows were greeted with a different line: “I can’t get no justice, you can’t get no sleep.”

Two officers were shot in Louisville and several cities experienced violence, looting, and arson Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Left-wing activists frequently single out black police officers for abuse during protests and riots, describing them as traitors and worse.

