A Pennsylvania man stabbed his mother multiple times after she sent him a text telling him to grow up and get a job, police said.

Tavin McCullough, 23, faces multiple charges, including attempted homicide, related to Sunday’s attack at his mother’s house in Altoona, Pennsylvania, CBS Philly reported.

Police went to the house around 6 a.m. to find the victim stabbed at least nine times with a ten-inch kitchen knife in her bedroom. The victim was stabbed in the stomach, chest, face, and back, and remained in the hospital in critical condition as of Monday, the Associated Press reported.

Authorities say, however, she is expected to recover from her injuries.

McCullough had fled by foot before the police arrived, but he was soon apprehended without incident.

It is unclear whether McCullough has retained an attorney.