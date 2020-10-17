VIDEO: Seattle Cop Is Injured After Man Allegedly Sets Police Cruiser on Fire

A Seattle cop suffered minor burns after a man allegedly set his police cruiser on fire Thursday afternoon, according to bodycam footage of the incident.

Police responded to a call at South Lake Union Park shortly before 2 p.m. after receiving reports that a man was walking around with a piece of lumber on fire, Seattle police spokesperson Detective Patrick Michaud told the Seattle Times.

In the three videos taken from the incident, the suspect can be seen holding a piece of burning wood to allegedly attack the officer in the patrol car.

After the suspect threw the items at the car, the suspect started to flee as the officer began to open fire through his windshield.

The police cruiser, which was parked in an alleyway, burst into flames.

The piece of flaming wood, which was a large piece of lumber, that was thrown at an occupied #Seattle police cruiser can be seen in this photo-shared by local news station Q13FOX. The officer is currently in HMC hospital for injuries sustained during the fire. Shots were fired. pic.twitter.com/WfvVway5sy — Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) October 16, 2020

Officers chased the suspect into a nearby parking garage, where they tasered him and took him into custody.

The suspect was arrested on charges of assault and possibly arson, Michaud said.

The officer suffered minor injuries to both his hands and his leg; he was treated at a nearby medical center for those injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.