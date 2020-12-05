Police: Man Arrested After Punching Mother, Kidnapping Baby at Walmart

Police arrested a 23-year-old Georgia man last week after he allegedly punched a woman in the face and kidnapped her and her baby from a Walmart in September.

Marcus Farmer-Crane was extradited back to Fayette County last Thursday after he was arrested in another jurisdiction, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Crane was wanted on charges of kidnapping, simple battery, third-degree cruelty to children, and reckless conduct in connection with the September 21 incident at the Walmart in Fayetteville.

Police say several people inside Walmart witnessed the man punch the woman twice and kidnap the child from the shopping cart.

The mother then ran after him trying to get her baby back.

Witnesses called the police while running behind the mother to try to help her, but they lost track of her when she left the store.

A crowd gathered in the Walmart parking lot as the man allegedly attempted to push the woman and the baby into a vehicle, according to police spokesperson Ann Marie Burdett:

The female was seen to make several attempts to get out of the vehicle, but the male subject repeatedly pushed her back into the vehicle. One of the complainants stated that they told the male subject to stop. However, the subject jumped into the driver seat and sped off in the vehicle with the rear door still open.

A witness was able to identify the license plate number, enabling the police to run the license plate and obtain information on the owner of the vehicle, the Citizen reported.

After police ran the license plate number, they found out the vehicle belonged to the victim’s mother. Burdett said the woman told investigators she might know the man who snatched her baby but did not provide a name.

Farmer-Crane was detained in another county for an unrelated crime, WSB-TV reported.

It is unclear whether Farmer-Crane is the baby’s father or if the mother or the baby was hurt in the incident.