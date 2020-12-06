A shooting and a slashing attack occurred in Philadelphia late Saturday night into early Sunday morning, critically injuring two people, police said.

One man drove himself to the hospital after being shot multiple times Saturday night in Philadelphia’s East Falls neighborhood shortly before midnight.

Police say the 56-year-old victim was outside when he was shot and remains in the hospital in critical condition.

There is no information yet on any suspects or arrests.

A man was also critically injured early Sunday in South Philadelphia when he was the victim of a slashing attack. Medics discovered the man, believed to be in his 20s, bleeding from the neck.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he is fighting for his life.

Investigators said they took one man into custody, and he is facing charges.

Police are investigating the motive for the slashing.

Violence has plagued Philadelphia for weeks on end and has even led to death in some instances.

In one shooting incident in October, a man who was shot multiple times in North Philadelphia and drove himself to the hospital died from his injures.