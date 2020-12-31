VIDEO: Teen Arrested in Connection with Manhattan Bicycle Attack

A 15-year-old has been arrested in connection with an incident Tuesday when a group of cyclists appeared to vandalize a BMW in Manhattan.

“The teen from Queens — who is not being identified because he’s a minor — is being charged as a juvenile after allegedly attacking Max Torgovnick’s luxury ride on Fifth Avenue, law enforcement sources said Wednesday,” the New York Post reported.

About 25 cyclists were reportedly involved in the incident, six of whom allegedly damaged the car. Police officers have identified another teenager and are looking for him, the sources added.

“Torgovnick told The Post Wednesday that he and his mother, who is in her 70s, had just dropped off a donation at a nonprofit organization and were heading to his father’s neurology office when they ran into around 50 teen bikers Tuesday afternoon,” the article read.

Video footage of the incident shows several young people approach the SUV and one person in black clothing throws himself on the hood:

Another person wearing a blue jacket does the same and appears to slam his fist into the windshield as others nearby laugh and cheer. He then picks up a bicycle and slams it on the hood, according to the video.

Moments later, someone wearing dark clothing runs up to the vehicle and plants both feet into the windshield.

“When he smashed the glass, at that point my biggest fear was, they’re going to get in the car, they’re going to pull me out, and I could be killed,” Torgovnick told CBS New York. “All I could hear was my mother crying and screaming. That’s what haunts me the most.”

“This was an animalistic attack in broad daylight,” a Manhattan police officer said of the event. “It shows how far the city has deteriorated, and the politicians better get their heads out of the sand and start to deal with these problems before there is nothing left.”

The police source also said the group later attacked a taxi cab, Breitbart News reported Wednesday.