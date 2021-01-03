Good Samaritan Rescues NYC Bus Driver During Attack in the Bronx

A New York City bus driver said a Good Samaritan rescued her after she was attacked while working on New Year’s Day.

Charline Alston told the New York Post she was driving her bus north when she noticed a man on East 181st Street running toward the bus and blocking traffic.

The man, whom the police identified as Edward Guerrero, 28, demanded to get on the bus, and when Alston refused to let him on because she was not at a bus stop, he aggressively banged on the doors.

Once Alston, 47, pulled over, Guerrero allegedly smashed her window and started pummeling Alston in the head.

“I was traumatized, I was frightened,” she told the Post. “I never thought that I would come to work on New Year’s Day and be assaulted on a job that I’m supposed to come back home from safely. I was just frightened. I was in shock.”

Fortunately, a Good Samaritan by the name of Yomboue Pierre Bama, 35, came to the rescue by holding Guerrero back until officers arrived to make an arrest.

“I’m not letting you go,” Bama says he told Guerrero. “I won’t let you go today. You better stop.”

Alston says she is very grateful Bama stepped in to protect her, adding that she is recovering from her injuries at home and eventually plans on returning to work.

Guerrero faces misdemeanor assault and criminal mischief charges, the New York Daily News reported.