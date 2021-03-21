Stabbing Incident in Detroit Leaves 8 Wounded, Hospitalized

Eight people were hospitalized after a mass stabbing early Sunday morning in Detroit’s Tiaga hookah lounge.

FOX 2 reported that the stabbing occurred around 4:45 a.m., following an altercation in the lounge. The violent exchange began inside then spilled into the parking lot.

WWJ 950 noted seven men and one woman were stabbed.

Police also said shots were fired during the stabbing, but no one sustained bullet wounds.

ClickOnDetroit noted none of the stabbing injuries were life-threatening.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.