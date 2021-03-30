Ghislaine Maxwell Accused of Sex Trafficking 14-Year-Old Girl

Ghislaine Maxwell, the ex-girlfriend and one-time confidant of the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, is accused of sex trafficking a 14-year-old girl.

Federal prosecutors filed the additional charges Monday, alleging Maxwell and Epstein recruited the underage girl to give massages that turned sexual at Epstein’s Palm Beach, Florida, residence.

They allegedly paid the girl hundreds of dollars in cash for each incident.

New York federal prosecutors previously charged her with conspiracy, enticing minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, and transporting minors to engage in criminal sexual activity for allegedly grooming and recruiting underage girls between 1994 and 1997.

The additional charges against Maxwell allege she facilitated the sex trafficking of a minor between 2001 and 2004.

Maxwell is also accused of sex trafficking conspiracy.

The indictment said Maxwell groomed the unidentified girl on multiple occasions in Palm Beach and was aware the girl was a minor at the time.

Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to the previous charges filed against her one year after Epstein was found dead in a Manhattan jail of suspected suicide in August 2019. Epstein died while awaiting trial in federal prison.

Her lawyers have yet to comment on the latest charges filed against her.

Maxwell has been jailed at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, since last July, where she has been held without bail.