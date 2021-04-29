A teenager is in recovery after being stabbed several times while allegedly trying to rob people in South Philadelphia on Wednesday evening, according to police.

The incident took place at Smith Playground located at 25th Street and Snyder Avenue, ABC 6 reported Thursday.

“Witnesses told police the 18-year-old man was stabbed approximately 10 times in the back. Officers took the teen to the hospital where he is listed in stable condition,” the outlet said.

Police told CBS Philly so far, no arrests have been made.

“It was not clear if the teen had robbed anyone of any items, or if the person who stabbed him was one of the people targeted,” the ABC report continued, adding police said the investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, local and federal authorities recently announced a joint effort to combat Philadelphia’s violent crime epidemic.

ABC 6 reported:

The new partnership with the Philadelphia Police Department is called ‘All Hands on Deck.’ The announcement, made by Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams, comes as the city is on pace to hit 600 homicides in 2021 – up 35% from this time last year.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said she has been asking for assistance from federal partners.

“Our citizens, our children, and even our officers are being victimized as a result of the continued violence in the city. Enough is enough. The PPD and our federal partners recognize the gravity of the challenges that we face,” Outlaw commented.

“We must continue to work together – citizens, police, and stakeholders – in order to make headway against the scourge of gun violence. We truly are in support of and need ‘All Hands On Deck,'” she stated.

Breitbart News reported Sunday the Philadelphia Police Department is grappling with a police shortage as it struggles to attract and retain officers.

“The city’s police department, like other departments nationwide, is in ‘crisis’ mode for recruiting as officers retire from their jobs. The situation is made worse by the national debate over police reform and the use of force, as well as the pandemic,” the outlet said.