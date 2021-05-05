A Louisiana school cafeteria worker was arrested for allegedly hosting sleepovers for juvenile boys between the ages of 13 and 16, providing them alcohol, showing them pornography, and sexually abusing them.

Dawn Marie Baye, 38, was arrested and charged Friday with ten counts of contributing to a delinquency of a juvenile and eight counts of performing indecent behavior with a juvenile, KLFY reported.

Baye worked at a school in Chauvin, Louisiana, where she met some of the victims.

Authorities investigated some of the sleepovers hosted at her home and determined the facts of the investigation matched information that was shared on social media.

Officials interviewed Baye over the weekend and then arrested her, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet said.

Baye was taken into custody and is being held at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on $50,000 bond.

Soignet encourages parents to always know where their children are and whose residence they are going to for a sleepover.

The sheriff also urged anyone with any additional information about the case to call the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives at (985) 876-2500.

Other cafeteria workers landed themselves in hot water with the law for similar crimes.

One former middle school cafeteria worker pleaded guilty to “sexting” a 15-year-old in Minnesota in 2018, and another cafeteria worker in the same year pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $120,000 from a Georgia school.