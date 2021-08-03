During a flight from Philadelphia to Miami on July 31, a passenger made inappropriate physical contact with a flight attendant and subsequently physically assaulted another flight attendant. As a result, the passenger needed to be restrained until the flight landed in Miami and law enforcement arrived. The flight attendants will be, as required in such circumstances, relieved of flying pending completion of investigation of the events.

Berry was eventually transported to Miami-Dade County Jail – TGK Correctional Center, according to ABC 7.

A similar instance occurred recently when a woman was apparently duct-taped to an airplane seat after allegedly attacking flight attendants and trying to open the aircraft’s door, Breitbart News reported July 11.