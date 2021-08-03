A passenger has been arrested for reportedly causing a disturbance on a recent flight to South Florida, according to authorities.

“The situation got so bad that flight attendants had to duct tape the man to his seat. That man, 22-year-old Maxwell Berry, was arrested on three counts of battery,” Local 10 News reported Monday.

The incident occurred during a Frontier Airlines flight traveling from Philadelphia to Miami on Saturday.

Alfredo Rivera was also a passenger and took out his cellphone to record the scene.

“He started to get aggressive and basically attack the male flight attendant,” Rivera noted.

Video footage showed a flight attendant using duct-tape to secure the man in his seat. At one point, he yelled, “Help!”

Another clip appeared to show the passenger trying to fight with the flight attendant and also yelling obscenities.

Man duct-taped to seat after allegedly groping flight attendants https://t.co/DUzV1iyHvF pic.twitter.com/ZeRwT6tKqE — New York Post (@nypost) August 3, 2021

When asked if he had ever seen a person be taped to a seat on an airplane, Rivera said “No.”

TAPED WHILE TRAVELING?? ✈️The situation escalated so badly that the flight attendants had to duct-tape Berry to his… Posted by ABC7 Southwest Florida on Monday, August 2, 2021

According to the arrest report, Berry allegedly groped two female flight attendants’ breasts and added he consumed several drinks during the flight.

Local 10 News contacted Frontier Airlines which offered a statement reading:

During a flight from Philadelphia to Miami on July 31, a passenger made inappropriate physical contact with a flight attendant and subsequently physically assaulted another flight attendant. As a result, the passenger needed to be restrained until the flight landed in Miami and law enforcement arrived. The flight attendants will be, as required in such circumstances, relieved of flying pending completion of investigation of the events. Berry was eventually transported to Miami-Dade County Jail – TGK Correctional Center, according to ABC 7. A similar instance occurred recently when a woman was apparently duct-taped to an airplane seat after allegedly attacking flight attendants and trying to open the aircraft’s door, Breitbart News reported July 11. Video shows woman duct-taped to seat after trying to open airplane door https://t.co/2i5Ef73xYe pic.twitter.com/yPWEYPD3Tw — New York Post (@nypost) July 12, 2021

American Airlines later confirmed the incident and said the passenger assaulted and bit a crew member after she “attempted to open the forward boarding door” and was restrained for everyone’s safety.