A Tuesday poll reveals 72 percent of voters oppose “defunding the police” amid the crime wave sweeping the nation.

“Seventy-two percent of voters also said they oppose ‘defunding the police, and a slim 52 percent majority said they support the controversial practice of stop and frisk in urban areas to ‘deter gun crime.’ Fifty-six percent also say they oppose eliminating cash bail,” a Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll indicates.

The poll suggests 75 percent of voters want more police in their communities. Only 25 percent said they want fewer police on the ground.

How could Joe Biden meet with Lori Lightfoot and not talk about the mountain of dead bodies piling up in Chicago from her failure to lead on cracking down on crime? https://t.co/MMz2XaBUMT — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) July 8, 2021

The poll comes as America faces a crime pandemic in Democrat-lead cities, where Washington, DC, has surpassed coronavirus deaths by a ratio in July of nearly three-to-one.

“There were 21 homicides throughout the month compared to eight coronavirus deaths” in the city, Fox News reported.

DC has a CRIME problem, not a COVID problem. pic.twitter.com/J9VHFoiqkm — Congresswoman Mary Miller (@RepMaryMiller) July 30, 2021

Councilman of Ward 8 Trayon White told Fox5 DC, “We’ve put a lot of resources and time into the COVID pandemic” and “we’re in a pandemic right now when it comes to crime in this community and we got to start acting it.”

Washington, DC, isn’t the only Democrat city with high crime rates.

Chicago reported 27 shot over the weekend. Last weekend, 70 people were shot with 12 victims dying.

On Sunday in New York City, Breitbart News reported gunmen opened fire on ten people before fleeing the scene on a moped.