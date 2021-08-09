Police: Dog Dies in Locked Hot Car, Owner Was Trying to ‘Punish’ Him

A 58-year-old Ohio woman is being held at the Erie County Jail on a cruelty to animals charge for allegedly locking her dog in a vehicle to “punish” him before he died.

According to Fox 8, the Sandusky police report said officers visited Mouheb Ashakih’s home on Perry Street at approximately 7:20 p.m. Saturday after a neighbor called with a concern for the pit bull.

“He stated he observed the dog tearing up the inside of the vehicle and it appeared he wanted out,” the report read. “He noticed all the windows were rolled up and he was concerned for the canine’s safety.”

“He went over the residence and spoke to Mouheb through her side window. He told her to let the dog out, to which she replied, ‘I don’t care. I want him to die,'” the document said.

When police arrived at the scene, officers went over to check on the dog.

“Due to no movement observed in the vehicle officers immediately rushed up to it after climbing over the fence and the dog was observed to be either passed out or deceased at the rear passenger side floorboard,” the report continued.

“It should be noted, the temperature was still 81 degrees and the vehicle windows were indeed all closed and the doors were locked. Mouheb began screaming upon observing her canine and begged us to break her car window,” it stated.

According to the Sandusky Register, officers broke the window and opened a car door:

The dog was not be breathing with no signs of life, according to the report. It was stiff and hot to the touch. The vehicle’s interior was destroyed, covered in blood as if the dog was struggling, desperately attempting to get out of the vehicle. The dog’s paws were bleeding, cut and were covered in blood, the report said. Police arrested Ashakih and after explaining why she was being detained, she made concerning statements, leading to her being transferred to Firelands Regional Medical Center for a mental evaluation.

Sandusky police Chief Jared Oliver described the incident and said, “The dog was fighting for his life inside this car. The dog struggled inside the car but he was overcome by the heat. It’s just terrible.”

A two-year-old dog and three puppies were later removed from the home, the Fox article stated, adding Ashakih was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.