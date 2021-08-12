WATCH: Man Shoots Gun in Broad Daylight on Harlem Street

Gunman Harlem
NYPD Crime Stoppers
AWR Hawkins

The New York Police Department (NYPD) Crime Stoppers released a video Thursday showing a man running down a Harlem street and shooting at gun an unknown target in broad daylight.

The New York Post reported that the incident occurred “Aug. 1 on 7th Avenue near West 148th Street,” shortly before 1:45 p.m.

The Daily Mail noted the video shows the alleged gunman “aiming a pistol at a fleeing, unidentified man, before firing multiple times while on the move.”

Police indicated no one was hurt in the incident.

The gunman allegedly jumped on a scooter and sped off after opening fire.

Police described the shooting suspect “as being five-feet-eleven-inches tall, with a light complexion…wearing a black T-shirt and white shorts with red sneakers and a black balaclava over his face,” according to the Daily Mail.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkinsa weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.