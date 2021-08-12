WATCH: Man Shoots Gun in Broad Daylight on Harlem Street

The New York Police Department (NYPD) Crime Stoppers released a video Thursday showing a man running down a Harlem street and shooting at gun an unknown target in broad daylight.

The New York Post reported that the incident occurred “Aug. 1 on 7th Avenue near West 148th Street,” shortly before 1:45 p.m.

The Daily Mail noted the video shows the alleged gunman “aiming a pistol at a fleeing, unidentified man, before firing multiple times while on the move.”

Police indicated no one was hurt in the incident.

The gunman allegedly jumped on a scooter and sped off after opening fire.

Police described the shooting suspect “as being five-feet-eleven-inches tall, with a light complexion…wearing a black T-shirt and white shorts with red sneakers and a black balaclava over his face,” according to the Daily Mail.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.