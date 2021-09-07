WATCH – Alleged Shoplifters Exit Oregon Lowe’s with Full Carts: ‘There’s No Real Consequence’

ALEXANDRIA, VA - OCTOBER 17: A shopping cart is left at the parking lot of a Lowe’s store October 17, 2011 in Alexandria, Virginia. Lowe's has announced that the company will close 20 of it's 1,725 stores and cut about 2,000 jobs. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Alex Wong/Getty Images
Amy Furr

Video of alleged shoplifters taking thousands of dollars worth of electrical wire from a Lowe’s in Oregon has frustrated residents, according to Fox News.

“It was so blatant, that’s what riled me up,” Keizer resident Andrew Sullivan, who captured the reported incident on camera, said. “They were just strolling through the parking lot, just riding the carts.”

The Twitter profile Libs of Tik Tok shared the clip, showing an employee in a red vest confronting two men with carts full of the merchandise.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.