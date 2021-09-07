Video of alleged shoplifters taking thousands of dollars worth of electrical wire from a Lowe’s in Oregon has frustrated residents, according to Fox News.

“It was so blatant, that’s what riled me up,” Keizer resident Andrew Sullivan, who captured the reported incident on camera, said. “They were just strolling through the parking lot, just riding the carts.”

The Twitter profile Libs of Tik Tok shared the clip, showing an employee in a red vest confronting two men with carts full of the merchandise.