VIDEO: Cops Swarm Brian Laundrie’s Home to Execute Search Warrant in Gabby Petito Case

Amy Furr

Law enforcement descended on the home of Brian Laundrie’s family Monday while the boyfriend of Gabby Petito, identified as a person of interest in her disappearance, was still missing.

WFLA reporter Christine McLarty was at the home in North Port, Florida, and reported seeing approximately 15 Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and North Port police units tape off the house, according to the outlet.

“The FBI is executing a court-authorized search warrant [Monday] at the Laundrie residence in North Port, FL relevant to the Gabrielle ‘Gabby’ Petito investigation,” the FBI explained, adding, “No further details can be provided since this is an active and ongoing investigation.”

Officials were spotted going inside the Laundrie home with suitcases and documents.

McLarty shared photos of the scene and said, “The home is now completely engulfed in crime scene tape”:

She also posted pictures of the crime scene tape and vehicles lining the street:

The activity occurred hours after the North Port Police Department said it was no longer searching the Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie, whose family reported him missing on Friday.

Police said family members last saw the young man leave home on Tuesday with hiking gear.

“At this time, we currently believe we have exhausted all avenues in searching of the grounds there,” North Port police PIO Josh Taylor said, adding, “Law enforcement agencies continue to search for Brian Laundrie.”

Laundrie is the boyfriend of Petito, who went missing amidst a cross-country trip the pair took over the summer.

According to police, Laundrie returned home to North Port by himself on September 1 and was eventually named a person of interest regarding the missing person investigation surrounding Petito.

Remains discovered in Wyoming on Sunday matched Petito’s description, FBI agents said, but a complete forensic identification had not yet been finished to confirm authorities found the young woman.

In a social media post on Sunday afternoon, the North Port Police Department expressed its sadness to learn Petito had reportedly been found deceased:

“We will continue to work with the FBI in the search for more answers,” the post concluded.

