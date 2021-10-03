An important part of America’s justice system was being threatened by unequal tactics weaponized by the Justice Department, a federal judge said Friday.

U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden, appointed by former President Donald Trump in 2017, stated a double standard was being used when it came to individuals facing rioting charges connected to the violence on January 6 at the U.S. Capitol, according to the Western Journal.

The judge said authorities were more lenient regarding charges against those connected with the riots that occurred after George Floyd’s death.