Trump-Appointed Judge Blasts DOJ for Uneven Treatment of January 6 Rioters

Pro-Trump supporters storm the US Capitol following a rally with President Donald Trump on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Trump supporters gathered in the nation's capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty …
Samuel Corum/Getty Images
Amy Furr

An important part of America’s justice system was being threatened by unequal tactics weaponized by the Justice Department, a federal judge said Friday.

U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden, appointed by former President Donald Trump in 2017, stated a double standard was being used when it came to individuals facing rioting charges connected to the violence on January 6 at the U.S. Capitol, according to the Western Journal.

The judge said authorities were more lenient regarding charges against those connected with the riots that occurred after George Floyd’s death.

A man holds a Black Lives Matter sign as a police car burns during a protest on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

A man holds a Black Lives Matter sign as a police car burns during a protest on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

 

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.