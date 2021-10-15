A five-year veteran of the NYPD faces murder and attempted murder charges after allegedly shooting her ex-girlfriend and the young woman’s new love interest.

The attack occurred on October 13, when NYPD Officer Yvonne Wu, 31, of New York’s 72 Precinct, allegedly waited for hours at the home of her ex-girlfriend Jenny Li, 23, in Brooklyn, the New York Post reported.

Wu was reportedly off duty and allegedly shot Li and her love interest, 24-year-old Jamie Liang, after they arrived, according to CBS 2. Wu had previously shared the home with Li, the outlet reports. Liang’s wounds were fatal.

Police received multiple calls around 5:00 p.m. for reports of gunshots coming from the home located on the corner of 19th Avenue and 79th street in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn, CBS reported.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered Li in a bedroom with a gunshot wound to the torso, and her new lover Jamie Liang, 24, was found lying on the living room floor, according to the New York Post.

Sources said an off-duty NYPD officer waiting inside her ex-girlfriend's home and opened fire when her ex arrived with another woman. @JohnBDias reports on the deadly encounter. https://t.co/MBLGsgIZ2v — CBS New York (@CBSNewYork) October 14, 2021

Police said Wu shot Liang in the chest “possibly more than one time,” according to ABC 7. Liang was taken to Maimonides Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, the outlet reported. Li is expected to survive her injuries sustained from the gunshot.

According to the New York Post, police said Wu later left the home and confessed to carrying out the shootings.

WATCH: 31yo off-duty cop Yvonne Wu is seen being frisked by fellow officers last night. NYPD says she confessed to shooting her ex GF & fatally shooting that woman’s new GF. Source says Wu was possessive of her ex. She waited for the two inside the house she used to share w/ ex pic.twitter.com/d5UTnMLigl — John Dias (@JohnBDias) October 14, 2021

“It’s a very good chance it is her service weapon,” said NYPD Assistant Chief Michael Kemper, according to CBS 2.

Kemper also stated, “I would describe her as calm and collective and very forthcoming,” according to the outlet.

The Post reports that Wu and Li ended a two-year relationship three weeks ago. Sources informed the outlet that Wu may have reached a breaking point as she reportedly wished they would reconcile.

According to the Post, Wu was charged with murder and attempted murder on the evening of October 14. Wu was undergoing evaluation at NYU Langone hospital in Brooklyn as of the evening of October 14.

A neighbor told CBS 2 that she observed Wu and Li together often.

“I saw them all the time together,” said Jeanette Vargas told CBS2. “Just like anyone else, you can come home and find your lover or someone with someone else and you snap. So I don’t think it had nothing to do that she was a police officer.”

“It was two shots and I have never ever in all the years I’ve lived here in my life seen anything like this,” neighbor Pat Santi explained to CBS 2.

“How many breakups have you had in your lifetime?” he added. “You gonna go and kill the person? You’d like to, but you don’t actually take a 9mm and shoot them.”

As the attack is considered a police-related shooting, New York State’s Attorney General’s Office will be in charge of the case, according to CBS 2.