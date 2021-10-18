Prosecutors: Woman Shot Roommate to Death When He Refused to Kiss Her

An Illinois woman has been charged with murder after allegedly shooting a man for refusing to kiss her.

The alleged incident took place on October 14 in Rolling Meadows, Illinois, a suburb northwest of Chicago. Prosecutors say that 28-year-old Claudia Resendiz-Florez recently moved in with James Jones, 29, and his girlfriend at the Preserve at Woodfield apartment complex, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

According to prosecutors, the three were drinking in the apartment when Resendiz-Florez asked Jones for a kiss, the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Prosecutors say Jones refused the kiss and turned to his girlfriend and requested a kiss from her instead, according to the times.

WHDH reports that Resendiz-Florez allegedly became jealous when Jones kissed his girlfriend instead of her.

After the refusal, her attitude changed, and she demanded once again that Jones kiss her, prosecutors say, according to the Sun-Times. The refusal allegedly prompted Resendiz-Florez to grab Jones’s gun, which was situated between two couch cushions, and aimed it at Jones, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors say that he attempted to push the gun down after observing her take off the safety, the Sun-Times reports. She allegedly raised her arms and fired once into Jones’s chest. His girlfriend then called 911, prosecutors said.

The Rolling Meadows Police Department says that officers responded to a call at 9:44 p.m. and discovered Jones with a wound in his chest, according to a Facebook post from the department. He was later pronounced dead. “Claudia Resendiz-Florez was identified as the shooter and taken into custody,” the department wrote.

The Sun-Times reports that law enforcement found a handgun in the living room, according to prosecutors.

Resendiz-Florez allegedly admitted to shooting Jones, according to the Sun-Times, and has been charged with first-degree murder.

Courtney Smallwood, an assistant public defender, said that her client lived at a home in Des Plaines and did not live with the couple, the Sun-Times reports. Smallwood reported that her client has three young children and is separated from her husband, adding that Resendiz-Florez is the only one to care for the children.

She is being held without bail and is expected to appear in court on October 19, the Sun-Times reports.