Georgia: Police Say Son Fatally Stabbed Mother on Thanksgiving Day

An 18-year-old man fatally stabbed his mother on Thanksgiving Day, Gwinnett County, Georgia, police said Thursday afternoon.

The Gwinnett Daily Post reports:

Marcia Chance, 42, died of stab wounds, Gwinnett police said. Her son, Varian Hibbert, of Lawrenceville, has been charged with Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault and Possession of a knife during the commission of a felony, and is currently at the Gwinnett County Detention Center, police said.

“I was really shocked by that,” one neighbor told WAGA-TV of the killing. “I ain’t think [Hibbert] was really capable of doing something like that … It’s your mom and it’s on Thanksgiving, like that’s the crazier part.”

“It’s devastating,” another neighbor said. “Never thought that, you know, it’d come to this.”

Details of the deadly stabbing have not been made public by authorities.

“We do not have a motive at this time,” a Gwinnett County police spokesperson said in a statement to the New York Post Friday.

Hibbert was in trouble with the law over the summer. In August, the man was charged with criminal damage to property in the 2nd degree, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence, according to Fox5 Atlanta. He was arrested later that month on similar charges, the local news source said.