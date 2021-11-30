WATCH: Alleged Robbers Impersonating Officers Burst into NYC House

Video shows two men impersonating police officers bursting inside an occupied house in the Bronx before reportedly taking a BMW carrying $30,000 cash and $100,000 worth of jewelry.

The suspects, wearing NYPD sweatshirts, pushed their way into the home located on Country Club Road near Polo Place at approximately 8:00 a.m. on November 9, according to the clip released by authorities Monday, the New York Post reported.

“The suspects impersonated police officers with guns & tied up 2 victims while removing property. They fled in a white BMW,” the NYPD Crime Stoppers post said.

In the clip, the suspects were seen standing outside the front door, but the moment it opened, they stepped inside. At one point, an individual wearing a white shirt was seen outside the door, and moments later appeared to go back inside and up the stairs:

🚨WANTED-ROBBERY: 11/9/21 at approx. 8:05 AM, in the vicinity of Country Club & Polo Pl @NYPD45PCT Bronx. The suspects impersonated police officers with guns & tied up 2 victims while removing property. They fled in a white BMW. Any info call at 800-577-TIPS. Reward up to $3,500. pic.twitter.com/BNiGoC8vnw — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) November 29, 2021

Toward the end of the video, the two suspects appeared to leave the premises and shut the door behind them.

The suspects allegedly tied up the residents at gunpoint and took their cellphones before leaving in the car, authorities said.

“The white BMW was recovered about a mile away at Baisley Avenue and Bruckner Boulevard, police said,” the Post report added.

Although the NYPD has noted a decline in shootings and murders, recent crime statistics found continuing growth in violent crimes including felony assaults and robberies, Fox 5 reported November 3.

“Grand larceny cases also continue to rise. The overall crime rate in New York City was up 11.2% in October compared to a year ago,” the outlet continued:

The number of robberies jumped 15.8% (1,450 v. 1,252) and felonious assaults increased by 13.8% (2,123 v. 1,865) year-over-year. Grand Larceny and auto thefts were also up sharply in October compared to the same period last year. Auto thefts are up almost 15% for the year versus 2020. Gun arrests have jumped 13.9% this year compared to this point in 2020. There were 382 gun arrests in the city in October.

Burglaries experienced a 13.7 percent decrease in October, and “there were 1,241 last month compared to 1,427 in October 2020,” the report said.

Meanwhile, authorities are searching for the two suspects involved in the Bronx home invasion case, CBS New York reported.