A man who stopped an alleged thief from running off with an elderly woman’s purse was recognized by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio recently.

Officials presented the young man with a Citizen’s Award, WKRC reported Friday.

Deshawn Pressley was doing some shopping inside the Lemon Township Kroger this month, and he had talked with 87-year-old Patricia Goins about his one-year-old daughter not long before the incident occurred.

He was only one aisle away when he heard the woman’s screams for help.

Pressley took off after the alleged thief and ran into the parking lot. Surveillance footage showed him grabbing the suspect and taking him down to the ground. He appeared to punch him a few times and held the man until officers arrived.

Sheriff Richard Jones jokingly said it may have been the first incident where the suspect was glad to see the officers.

Derek Vaughn was later charged with felony robbery and theft and was held on a $55,000 bond.

The sheriff’s office showed a photo of Vaughn in a video regarding the incident:

Kroger Purse Theft Lemon Township Kroger Purse Theft Posted by Butler County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, December 7, 2021

Meanwhile, Pressley was recognized for his efforts to make a citizen’s arrest.

“I just turned around and did what I had to do as a citizen and I’m glad I helped her because she’s a wonderful, lovely lady and I just love helping people, especially older women,” he commented.

Video posted Thursday showed the young man receiving the award:

Good Samaritan receives award from Sheriff Jones Deshawn Pressley receives award from stopping purse snatcher at Lemon Twp. Kroger. Posted by Butler County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, December 16, 2021

Pressley also spoke of his grandmother who took him into her own home after his mother died when he was a child, noting she raised him right.

Photos showed Pressley and Goins sharing a hug at the recent ceremony.

This young man was honored today!! Deshawn Pressley rescued Ms. Goins from a purse snatcher at Kroger in Lemon Township… Posted by Butler County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, December 16, 2021

“I’m glad that he received this honor,” Goins told WXIX, adding, “because he’s my hero.”

The pair have made plans to stay in touch and have even made a date to enjoy dinner together.