A woman and a man were arrested, accused of flying the woman’s 12-year-old daughter from Texas to Georgia for ‘indecent purposes.’

According to the Gwinnett County, Georgia, police, Klein and Hoxha arranged for the child to fly from Texas to the Atlanta area and paid for a hotel for her to stay in.

The Gwinnett Police Internet Crimes against Children (ICAC) Taskforce made two arrests. An investigation led to the… Posted by Gwinnett County Police on Thursday, December 23, 2021

Authorities explained the investigation began in Texas. The Arlington Police Department contacted officials working with the Gwinnett Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force in early September regarding the case.

“Our detectives learned that Klein and Hoxha facilitated the transportation of Klein’s 12-year-old daughter across state lines from Texas to Gwinnett,” the Gwinnett agency noted in a press release.

Detectives executed a search warrant inside Hoxha’s home, located at 1869 Appaloosa Lane in Buford. Large amounts of cash and explicit pictures of the victim were reportedly found, officials said. They explained further:

Hoxha and the minor exchanged several messages online including the explicit photos. Klein and Hoxha arranged travel to Gwinnett County for Klein’s 12-year old daughter by purchasing the flight for the child to fly from Texas to Gwinnett County, and provided money for the hotel stay.

Hoxha is also facing indecency with a child by sexual contact charges, which were filed by police in Arlington.

“Their current incarceration status was not known,” the Fox report concluded.

The internet provides criminals and predators an easy way to contact young people, according to the FBI website.

The agency says crimes against children often start when an adult “[f]orges a relationship with a young victim online and then later arranges to meet and abuse the child; or [c]oerces a child into producing sexually explicit images or videos through manipulation, gifts, or threats – a crime called sextortion.”